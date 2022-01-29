Nancy Bush Park, Camarillo, California, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

I have been shooting B&W infrared since the days of film but never had I ventured into the realm of color IR. Since switching to digital cameras I had always had them converted to 720nm for the best B&W, but lately I had become intrigued with adding color to my repertoire. As I still had an early Sony, the a6000 which I no longer used, I had it converted to Super Color IR 590nm.

There has been quite a learning curve to processing this wavelength, custom profiles, custom presets created in Photoshop and brought into Lightroom as LUTs but it has been a lot of fun giving me something new to learn during this past tedious two years.

This image was taken the first day I had the camera in a park near my home. The peculiar bolls on the trunk made me think of the elephant man and so I titled it Elephant Tree.

