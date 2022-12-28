Les Paccots, Fribourg, Switzerland

This was the season's first real snowfall in mid-December 2022. I grabbed my snowshoes to enjoy the fresh snow and get above the fog covering the low-altitude valleys and lakes. This often gives a nice setting with the mist going up and down. Unfortunately, the fog was higher than expected, and the photo I had initially in mind would be completely white with no landscape at all. Fortunately, looking in the opposite direction offered me these typical winter sunset colours magnifying the Teysachaux mountains on which we can see the lines created by the sky tourers.

