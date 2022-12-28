Jarrod’s Grove Nature Reserve, Salt Spring Island, British Columbia, Canada

Picture Story

Salt Spring Island is well-known and well-loved for its outstanding natural beauty, including rugged mountains, luxuriant rainforests, pristine lakes and hidden waterfalls. And as an artist who loves to find the extraordinary every day, I feel very fortunate to live on this gem of an island in the Pacific Northwest where otherworldly landscapes beckon.

Thanks to the dedication of members in organizations like The Nature Conservancy of Canada and the Salt Spring Island Conservancy, whose “...mission is to protect and enhance the natural values of the island and its surrounding waters by acquiring land or covenants, and by educating landholders and the public toward improved land and water stewardship.”, we nature photographers can explore acres of unspoiled terrain, like the magnificent old-growth hemlock and cedar rainforest found in Jarrod’s Grove Nature Reserve.

One morning in mid-March, my photographer brother, Michael and I returned to this rare coastal temperate rainforest. He took our tripods down into the deep ravine, hiking along the creek until we reached the thunderous falls with their basalt-black boulders and ice-white waters, the air saturated with lavish greens as we stood amid ferns and moss-draped trees. We felt as if we had stepped back in time into a prehistoric landscape, the dappled light creating an even more ethereal atmosphere. And hoping to capture that feeling and the long satin ribbon of the falls before the sun rose too high, I chose to set up my tripod on a perch, looking down onto this extraordinary scene.

