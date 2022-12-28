Chinook Pass, Mount Rainier National Park, Washington, USA

Through a friend, I had heard about a recent snowfall at the end of October this year on Chinook Pass in Washington State, where Mount Rainer can be seen. This area is part of Mount Rainier National Park and is only 2 hours from my home in Prosser, Washington.

On the second day of the snowfall on Chinook Pass, I left my home at 5:15 am and drove to the national park. Upon arrival, I was surprised by the icy, slippery, and foggy road conditions on top of Chinook Pass. I put on my microspikes, grabbed my camera, tripod, and winter gloves and headed to a little tarn called Upper Lake Tipsoo, where Mount Rainier can be seen.

There is another larger tarn on Chinook Pass named Lower Lake Tipsoo, but I decided to try the smaller tarn this time. As I hiked the short distance to Lake Tipsoo, I was greeted by a small group of photographers and noticed that there was fog blocking our view of the mountain.

I had arrived a little later than sunrise, but it didn't matter as the mountain had fog surrounding it. So I set up my gear and spoke with the other photographers about the conditions we were experiencing. It was a beautiful morning with plenty of snow, and the lake was pretty still. So I waited with the others for a couple of hours to get a glimpse of Mount Rainier and its reflection in the water.

I only got two photographs that show a partial view and reflection of Mount Rainier as the fog receded, but they were stunning. This is one of them

