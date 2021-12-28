    Search
    Tuy Phong Sea Sunrise, Binh Thuan, Vietnam
    By Nguyen Xuan Quyen

    Picture Story

    Tuy Phong is where I was born, a beautiful sea with low cliffs of many shapes, a tropical sea with beautiful sunshine all year round. Sunrise on Tuy Phong beach is always colorful, this photo I took in 2010, I was wandering along the beach all day before looking for a nice composition. I was here early the next morning, before the sun was up, I took a lot of shots until the sun appeared over the edge of the cliff. Let me get this picture. The bright sun, fluffy cloudy sky, and slow exposure thanks to the ND KOKIN filter give us an impressive photo.

