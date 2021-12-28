    Search
    Pacific Ocean Waves, San Diego, California, USA
    By Michael Fairbanks

    Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

    Picture Story

    After living in the San Diego area for 38 years, courtesy of the US Navy, I retired to Western New York where I was raised. What I miss most about San Diego (aside from my photo club friends) is the Pacific Ocean. This past June, my wife and I traveled back to San Diego to visit old friends and for me, my old photographic haunts. The ocean called and I answered. One of my favorite techniques is to capture the motion of the waves with slow shutter pans as close to the water level as possible without getting doused by a sneaky wave. I learned this the hard way in the past.

    June Gloom in Southern California (closely following May Gray) is a photographic fact of life but it also reduces the harsh contrasts of daylight and softens the flow of the waves. The ocean will be calling again soon.

