Pacific Ocean Waves, San Diego, California, USA

After living in the San Diego area for 38 years, courtesy of the US Navy, I retired to Western New York where I was raised. What I miss most about San Diego (aside from my photo club friends) is the Pacific Ocean. This past June, my wife and I traveled back to San Diego to visit old friends and for me, my old photographic haunts. The ocean called and I answered. One of my favorite techniques is to capture the motion of the waves with slow shutter pans as close to the water level as possible without getting doused by a sneaky wave. I learned this the hard way in the past.

June Gloom in Southern California (closely following May Gray) is a photographic fact of life but it also reduces the harsh contrasts of daylight and softens the flow of the waves. The ocean will be calling again soon.

