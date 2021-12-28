Gleninchaquin Waterfall, Gleninchaquin Park, Kenmare, Co Kerry, Ireland

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com
Picture Story
In the life of every photographer, there are certain sacred places, a visit to which causes special incomparable emotions and impressions.
As a rule, such places have to be left for visiting in extremely beautiful and memorable seasons or states of nature.
For me, such a place is Gleninchaquin Park with its incredible waterfall and breathtaking surrounding landscapes. The well-kept park and the surrounding area is a frequently visited place among nature lovers and photographers.
As a rule, everyone uses "standard" vantage points and hackneyed angles.
On this foggy, mystical morning, approaching the park, get managed to capture a quiet, calm and tranquil quite rare for Ireland... Especially in combination with the motionless surface of the lake
Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor