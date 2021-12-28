Boat in River, Milfontes, Alentejo, Portugal

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

I was driving back to Lisbon after spending a few days on the southwest coast of Alentejo, in Portugal. This was back in April this year, after another two months of Covid-19 confinement, and I remember I was glad just for being able to go out again and make some photos in one of my favourite regions. The sun had barely crested the hills in the East, and I was crossing the bridge over the river Mira in Vila Nova de Milfontes, when I noticed the clouds being reflected in the calm waters.

I could not stop in the middle of the bridge, so I drove further a little bit, parked on the shoulder, and walked back. Confirming my first impression, indeed the scenery in front of me was quite nice and interesting. In this early morning, the absence of wind created a perfect mirror in the river. I took out the camera from the backpack, set up the tripod, and made a few shots with a wide-angle lens. These were fine, but I wanted a simpler image without too many distracting elements.

I switched the wide-angle lens for a short telephoto lens (50 mm) and framed an isolated small boat floating in the water. This photo was closer to what I had visualized, almost like if the boat were floating in the clouds. After a few more shots, I packed up and continued my drive back home. It was another occasion where it pays to drive slowly through the countryside, enjoying the scenery and paying attention to potential subjects.

