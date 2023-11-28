    Search
    Subscribe today
    Login
    Download the latest issue of the magazine

    Mont Saint Bruno National Park, Quebec, Canada

    By Denis Hunter

    This photo was taken at Mont-Saint-Bruno Park near Montreal on a beautiful fall day. Since most leaves had fallen, I didn't want to show the surrounding hills. But the autumn palette was still vivid thanks to the declining sun and its reflection in the water.

    Seeing this tree, I carefully adjusted my framing to include the only remaining leaf, which seems to have all the tragedy of autumn. If I had raised my camera just a little more, we would have seen the shore of the lake, and I did not want to avoid any distractions in my composition.

    Get A VIP Membership • Create Your Personal Portfolio Page

    Benefits of VIP membership:
    • Download all new issues of Landscape Photography Magazine
    • Download all back issues of Landscape Photography Magazine
    • Download all new issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine
    • Download all back issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine
    • Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.
    • Create your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample
    • Your pictures stay attached to your Personal Portfolio Page forever
    • We promote all your uploaded pictures to over 300,000 members and followers
    • Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue
    • Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

    Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.
    Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

    Subscribe to VIP now

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    s2Member®

    special offer

    25% off

    1 YEAR SUBSCRIPTION

    ‘GOLD MEMBERSHIP’

    use coupon code

    GOLD25

    Claim offer
    s2Member®