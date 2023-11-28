Mont Saint Bruno National Park, Quebec, Canada

This photo was taken at Mont-Saint-Bruno Park near Montreal on a beautiful fall day. Since most leaves had fallen, I didn't want to show the surrounding hills. But the autumn palette was still vivid thanks to the declining sun and its reflection in the water.

Seeing this tree, I carefully adjusted my framing to include the only remaining leaf, which seems to have all the tragedy of autumn. If I had raised my camera just a little more, we would have seen the shore of the lake, and I did not want to avoid any distractions in my composition.

