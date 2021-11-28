Palomar Mountain California State Park, California, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

As with everyone else in California we had not been out because of the pandemic lockdown. My birthday was coming and I really was desperate to get out in the landscape with my camera. Everything was closed for the lockdown but we were told that it was now safe to be outside. My husband proposed a trip to the mountains to shoot and have a picnic lunch. We were off to Palomar Mountain California State Park.

I wasn't expecting to find much to shoot but at least we would get out and have a nice day. As we started to get higher up on the mountain I started to see that there was some color in the trees, but just a little. As we came to a crossroads we found a burst of color all around us. I am a black and white photographer so it may sound funny that I was excited by all the colors around me. I had shot Fall color before and I knew that there was the possibility of some great shots. I don't think I had ever been anywhere with this much color in the trees and I almost jumped out of the car before my husband could park. As I started down a one-lane road I came to a bend in the road that set off one special tree. The light was just right and the tree was so photogenic, just perfect. I shot for the next hour in this one area but just kept coming back to this tree. It has become one of my favorite Fall photos and turned out to be a great day in the landscape as well.

