Kings Mountain, Cleveland County, NC, USA

Picture Story

On a recent fall afternoon, I was hoping for a trip to the mountains to catch the last of the color show but time wouldn't allow it, so I settled for a quick trip to a local state park instead. I am very fortunate to have the Kings Mountain State Park only a 20 minute drive from my house.

This state park is very popular in the spring and summer time. Families, school groups, scouts, and church groups are often found hiking or gathering at the various attractions in the park. One of my favorite spots in the park is at the peaceful little lake which seems to be beautiful in every season of the year.

On this particular afternoon, I wanted to capture some of the color along the shoreline, but the light wasn't cooperating with me too well. My husband and I walked a short way down one of the trails that borders the dam for the lake. I walked out on the edge of the dam and saw I had found my spot. Balancing on the concrete ledge, I carefully set up my tripod and aimed the lens upward to catch the outstretched branch and canopy of red leaves. My trusty Sigma 24-105 lens did the trick and at 24mm gave me just the angle I wanted. I quickly took a few shots and then retreated to the safety of the bank nearby.

Although my husband and I looked several other places in the park, we couldn't find any other decent color that afternoon, so we called it a day. Once I got the image into Lightroom, I was very pleased with the results.

I'm happy to share this little Autumn blessing from my corner of the world.

