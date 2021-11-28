Grossglockner High Alpine Road, Carinthia, Austria

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

I was visiting the Grossglockner High Alpine Road to combine landscape photography with looking at art installations along the road. This road ist the highest in Austria, 2700 m above sea level with great views of some of the highest mountains in this beautiful country and the biggest glacier oft he eastern Alps. It can only be visited during the warmer months because in winter snow with heights of 6 m make it impossible to keep the road open. It closed some days after my visit.

In this particular instance I was looking for the piece of art around an inn but could not find it as I didn't know exactly what I had to expect and modern art can sometimes be quite elusive and difficult to identify. But I found something even better - this peaceful spot where one could rest and enjoy the beautiful mountains. I took out my long lens and moved back a few steps so that I could fill the frame with the intended composition on the short end of the zoom range. I chose f/8 to be sure to get everything in focus from the bench to the tree. The striking golden colour of the tree ferns were mesmerizing.

Going back to my car I later found the modern art I had been looking for. It was a golden, luxurious SUV cooled down and filled with snow to make aware of the climate change. Not something that catches one's eye on a parking space ...

