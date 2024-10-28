York, Maine, USA

As the sun gracefully descends towards the horizon in the late afternoon glow, the atmosphere in York, Maine, takes on a magical quality, suffused with warm golden light. This photograph captures a serene moment just before sunset, showcasing a picturesque photo that evokes a sense of peace and reflection. The long, winding walking path stretches before the viewer, leading the eye back down the path from which I had just traveled to reach a magnificent suspension bridge that elegantly spans across the water, beckoning visitors to venture onto a small, enchanting island nestled in the distance.

Taken from the vantage point at the foot of the bridge, I find myself on one knee, a gesture of reverence towards the natural beauty surrounding me. As I look back along the path I’ve just traversed, the journey becomes a moment of introspection. The ground beneath is adorned with a rich tapestry of autumn leaves, each leaf a brushstroke in nature’s canvas, where shades of vibrant orange, fiery red, and soft yellow mingle harmoniously with the gentle greens of the remaining foliage. The shoreline, still cloaked in the lingering vibrancy of fall, serves as a reminder of the season's fleeting beauty, each tree standing tall like a sentinel, keeping watch over the landscape. The tranquil waters reflect the looming shadows of the upcoming twilight, enhancing the dreamlike quality of the scene. It’s a moment to pause and breathe, to appreciate the beauty of transition, both of the day and the season. As I soak in this evocative view, the promise of the island awaits, inviting new adventures against a backdrop of nature’s magnificent display.

My camera settings may be a mystery to some. I had just taken a photo of the sunset itself, striving for the sun's "starburst" effect by setting my aperture to F22. I merely forgot to readjust my aperture when I took this photo. It's a testament to the Nikon Z7 II's capabilities. Hand-held at 1/13 shutter speed still yielded excellent results.