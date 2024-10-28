Waitsfield, Vermont, USA

When I go skiing, I always bring my camera, even on those days that are a bit challenging weatherwise. On this day, I was getting off the lift when I encountered this scene with the trees covered completely in snow and frost. It was about 5F. I use a camera with as few electronics as possible, as they do not work well when it is this cold.

