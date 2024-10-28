    Search
    Subscribe today
    Login

    Frosty Yellowstone National Park, WY, USA
    By Phillip Rubaloff

    Download The Latest Issue

    On a mid-January morning in Yellowstone National Park, the only contrast seems to be between the dark water of the river and the shoreline. On closer inspection, the mist coming off the river is condensing and forming frost on the grasses along the shoreline, as shown in this photo. This process seems to happen every morning while I have been here. The frost gives contrast to the river and in other areas it gives contrast against the trees. There is cold air above warm river water, and the grasses provide a point for the frost to form.

    Get a VIP Membership

    Benefits of VIP Membership
    • Download all new Landscape Photography Magazine issues
    • Download all new Wild Planet Photo Magazine issues
    • Download ALL back issues (both magazines)
    • Download eBooks worth £19.45
    • Create your Personal Portfolio Page
    • Pin your published pictures to your Portfolio Page
    • We share your pictures with 300,000 social media followers
    • Your shared pictures are tagged on Instagram
    • High priority on picture submission
    • Fast support: we aim to reply within 12 hours
    Subscribe Today
    click here for a portfolio page sample

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    s2Member®

    special offer

    25% off

    1 YEAR SUBSCRIPTION

    ‘GOLD MEMBERSHIP’

    use coupon code

    GOLD25

    Claim offer
    s2Member®