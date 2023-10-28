Mt Shuksan / Artist Point, Trails of Mt Baker, Snoqualmie National Forest, USA

This was a joyful as well as a memorable day. I had befriended a Polish couple who leased a motorhome for extended travel photography throughout the Pacific Northwest and beyond.

On this day, my better half joined us for the scenic loop trail hike. We met at Picture Lake for the dawn session. Moments later, we began our hike counterclockwise as it was the only way to take this trail for photography. This trail has stunning, open views due not only to the scenery but also the altitude. The main scenic treats are Mt. Baker and Mt. Shuksan, but the alpine lakes elevate certain angles for photography.

We enjoyed the brief periods when it snowed in the mountains, leaving fresh, clean snow. The light was just perfect the whole trail.

Once we arrived at this spot, we all stopped, and without a word being said, we began taking pictures of this scene. The Polish lady photographer commented on how surreal the scene was. She loved this spot as it had a disappearing trail, vibrant autumn colours contrasting with the black, majestic Mt. Shuksan and a precipice to the right.

We all agreed.

