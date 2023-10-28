Koosharem, Utah, USA

We weren't really expecting the drive between Bryce Canyon and Capitol Reef to be that interesting, but we just kept coming upon beautiful scenes. This was from an offroad lookout that almost took our little Kia rental car out of the game, but the 360 views of birch trees were worth it.

The massive stand of birch trees with their yellow leaves and white trunks just created a beautiful flow of nature on the hillside. I typically like a focal point, but this shot was more of a subtle composition.

