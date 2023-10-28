Bridalveil Falls, Yosemite, California, USA

My wife and I planned to photograph at an iconic location in Yosemite National Park known as Valley View. We were staying about 30 minutes away from the location, so we got up early and headed out in the darkness.

Valley View is a beautiful place to photograph some of Yosemite's best-known landmarks, especially if there is an interesting sky - which, unfortunately, we did not have that morning. So, I started to look around for other interesting compositions.

It was still early in the season for fall colors, but the area near this leg of the Merced River was already showing the change of seasons. The air was crisp and still, and the foliage and Bridalveil Falls reflected beautifully in the water before me.

I wanted the waterfall to flow softly, so I knew I needed a longer shutter speed. I have other photographs from this location with the classic view that I love, but this photograph is special to me because it is unique and caused me to push my creativity. It reminds me of the importance of looking around at more than just the shot you may have planned for.

