River Dart, Holne Chase, Dartmoor, England

I was travelling in the car from the south coast of Devon up onto Dartmoor to attempt to capture some shots of some ancient woods with their contorted trees. Part of the route follows the River Dart through some impressive beech woods of Holne Chase (a chase being ancient hunting grounds). The autumn colours of the majestic beech trees penetrated the gloomy and damp atmosphere so I stopped, pulled out my camera and tripod, descended to the river bank and tried some shots. By the time i got set up a light rain had started so I didn't intend to spend too long there. Lack of ambient light meant using a long exposure which resulted in the rather pleasing water textures but, fortunately, a lack of wind (unusual in this location) meant little movement of the trees and leaves.

Despite the rather rushed attempt to get this shot I was pleased with the result which, I think, captures the essence of those beech woods and the River Dart.

