Drazice, Rimavska Sobota, Slovakia

There is an old forest a few kilometres from where I live. For many years I didn't know what treasure was hidden in it, although I passed by it several times. During the pandemic there was a lockdown for several days, during which it was forbidden to leave the district. I love the high mountain hiking, but I couldn't get anywhere because of these rules. That's when I started walking around my neighborhood until I got to this forest. I was just taking a walk, I needed to clean my mind and think about more positive things.

Deeper in the forest I was left standing in pure amazement - 400 or 500 years old oaks had appeared in front of me and there were more and more of them. It was love at first sight. The old trees looked like living beings and that's why I call them Ents - my friends. Later I learned that this particular forest is a nature reserve, so I obtained the permission from the Nature Conservancy Office to take pictures of them. And to become their protector, too.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Cash

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your pictures to over 300,000 followers

• Download all new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now