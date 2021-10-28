Mono Lake Sunset, California, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

It was the middle of October and the leaves started to turn yellow. Winter was in the air, yet a calm atmosphere and a fresh breeze hovered over the lake. Patches of snow adorned the tops of Eastern Sierra mountains. In the evening, I could hear the howling of the coyotes somewhere in the distance as if they warned everyone this was their territory.

I arrived at the lake early afternoon to do some extra scouting. There were so many things to photograph. Tufa are geological formations that resemble stalagmites. One tufa formation looked like a palace, another like a medieval tower, some resembled elves, dragon spines, mushrooms, columns, or mythological creatures. Walking around the southern part of lake was enchanting and felt like a true discovery trip.

I was hoping for less people, but that evening was a full moon, an event that attracted a lot of photographers. All of a sudden, it became very hard to find a good spot for the tripod on the south shore of the lake. I had to negotiate with two other fellows the spot that I had found long before the crowds started to arrive.

Some smoke from the fires near Yosemite started to roll in. The wind picked up and brought in a few clouds. At first, the sunset did not seem very promising. But as the sun neared the horizon, a soft golden light lit up the tufa. Everyone seemed to be waiting for the moonrise. I took this image right before the sun set behind the mountains. Then I moved on, as the light gradually turned pink-purple over the mountains on the other side.

