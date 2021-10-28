    Search
    Colebrook Fall Sunrise, Riverton, Connecticut, USA
    By Simmie Reagor

    One of my favorite spots to head to for some early morning serenity. On bad years when the rains are scarce, the Colebrook River Lake can recede to the point where it can look like some prehistoric landscape with exposed rocks and other debris long since forgotten.

    The rains were plentiful this year and this morning was especially peaceful with the ever so slight breeze in the air slightly rippling the water. Two foxes were out of frame to my left, darting in and out of the woods trying to figure out what I was doing sitting by the waters edge. Fall colors, morning fog and serene reflective light were the kind of breakfast for the eyes I could have everyday.

