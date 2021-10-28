Colebrook Fall Sunrise, Riverton, Connecticut, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

One of my favorite spots to head to for some early morning serenity. On bad years when the rains are scarce, the Colebrook River Lake can recede to the point where it can look like some prehistoric landscape with exposed rocks and other debris long since forgotten.

The rains were plentiful this year and this morning was especially peaceful with the ever so slight breeze in the air slightly rippling the water. Two foxes were out of frame to my left, darting in and out of the woods trying to figure out what I was doing sitting by the waters edge. Fall colors, morning fog and serene reflective light were the kind of breakfast for the eyes I could have everyday.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now