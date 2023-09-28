Olsztyn Surroundings, Warmia Region, Poland

Spring Road is a local, paved connection between Olsztyn, Poland, and smaller villages in the east, where many photographic opportunities happen. This region was where the last glacier left a hilly landscape with many forests and lakes. Still, closer to the urban area, these grounds were altered into cultivated farmlands for centuries. Still, with many barren vegetation spots and historical, post-Prussian tree-covered avenues, these fields are a place of residence for many species of birds and mammals. Here, I met herds of deer in the autumn, a pair of badgers running with a dust cloud left behind and a flock of cranes standing in warm sunrise.

The photograph was taken in late April when the vegetation started fully blooming, but most trees were still not covered with leaves. The warm, low-angle sun rays made birch trees look like gold-plated statues, and the upper field was a yellow-toned cloth. The downside of the image is green, with loads of different tones of the colour. But it is not the colour which makes this photograph my choice. What speaks here are the lines and patterns created by the low light. Upper vertical lines are cut off with the line of the road itself. Then, the shadows of trees facing down create depth, and bevelled paths in the grass add dynamics to the picture. After all, it's all about the quality of light and what it produces; the scene itself is nothing extraordinary.

