Mawlynnong Village, Meghalaya, India

I was following this stream flowing by the cleanest village in Asia - Mawlynnong (Meghalaya, India) when I came across this unnamed waterfall on a hot summer afternoon in July 2015. I slowly manoeuvred along the slippery stone surface and placed the tripod on a tiny ledge. Even at 14 mm, I was unable to cover the entire scene, and there was no space to move backwards. Hence, I decided to show the scene with a two-shot panorama.

Upload Your Picture • WIN $200 Cash

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample

• We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages

• Download all new issues of the magazine

• Download all back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now