Kuopio, Savo, Finland

Monday greens. We usually say 'Monday Blues', but it was all green that night. The show started as early as 8.30 pm and went on till almost the next sunrise. However, I was out there for about two hours preceding midnight, when the first blast happened. I managed to capture a nice timelapse video. This picture is one of the frames from the two-hour show that resulted in a 49-second timelapse. At times, the aurora was all across the sky, and changing my camera position to shoot the best was very tempting. But this time, I decided to stick to my camera in one position and enjoy the show myself. It was one hell of a night.

