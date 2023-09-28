Hidden Lake, Glacier National Park, Montana, USA

Hidden Lake is one of the most picturesque viewpoints in Glacier National Park and is reachable by a relatively short hike uphill from Logan Pass. I decided to hike up at sunset and wait for the sky to get fully dark to photograph the Milky Way appearing over the surrounding mountains.

As grizzly bears routinely frequent this area, this was a somewhat nerve-wracking experience! I kept myself busy photographing the scene as the light changed, and this image taken during the blue hour was one of my favorites. There was still enough light to show off the landscape, but the 15-second exposure was long enough to show the clouds streaking across the sky.

Upload Your Picture • WIN $200 Cash

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample

• We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages

• Download all new issues of the magazine

• Download all back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now