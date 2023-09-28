Glendalough Nature Reserve, Wicklow, Ireland

Photo taken in Glendalough Nature Reserve, part of the Wicklow Mountains National Park. It is the only national park on the east coast. Wicklow is known as the garden county of Ireland. It required a tripod in the river with my sturdy Fuji xt4.

The beauty of this area creates many opportunities for photographers but challenges also in that it requires time and patience to extract your best image of this wonderful place. My most useful piece of equipment is my travel tripod, not just for long exposures but because it slows down my movements and forces me to evaluate the landscape all around me.

Upload Your Picture • WIN $200 Cash

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample

• We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages

• Download all new issues of the magazine

• Download all back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now