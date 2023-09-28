Brooklyn, New York, USA

We actually photographed this spot a couple of years ago during a cloudy afternoon in the summer. We were with the family, including the grandchild, and could not give it the time it deserved. Our son (also a photographer) moved to Brooklyn this past spring, and we were able to visit him this September.

We arrived mid-afternoon and checked in to our hotel, where our son met us. After dinner, we ended up down at the Brooklyn Bridge Park spot for some night shots of the Manhattan skyline. The piers in the foreground really make this composition look from the Brooklyn side across the East River at the Manhattan Skyline. We were definitely glad we did this our first night, as there was pretty much rain and wind for the rest of our stay in Brooklyn.

