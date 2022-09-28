Sunset at Nemrut, Nemrut Dagi, Kahta, Adiyaman, Turkey

Mount Nemrut, one of the highest mountains of Turkey is known for the ancient giant statues located at its summit. Those statues are considered as the statues of Gods and kings of an ancient civilization.

As much as it is a tourist attraction spot, it is frequently visited by photographers too for its amazing sunrise, sunset and nightscapes.

I took this photo on one of my photo tours to Nemrut for milky way and nightscape shots. You can climb up to the skirts of the mountain by car up to a point and then by foot to reach the summit. Packed with all the gears and equipment for the nightscape shots, I started climbing up the steep hill to reach the top.

This shot was taken when I needed a break and rest during the climb. I looked towards the west over the layers of mountains which instantly gave me a feeling of infinity and saw these amazing rays of light coming out of the clouds. At that moment I thought the cloud and the rays themselves resembled the sun in their shape. And as the clouds shadowed the sun, a beautiful orange hue was formed beneath the clouds. There is almost no humidity in that area in summer, so it is not surprising to get a clear view of the rays.

I took my camera out immediately and took the shot, as I was sure the view would change in an instant when the sun would go a little down putting the diffused light to end.

