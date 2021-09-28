Sunset Over Beeley Moor, Derbyshire, England

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

A photo taken many years ago when I was a teenager roaming the Derbyshire moorlands with my first 'real' camera, an Olympus OM1 using the beloved and sadly long lost Kodachrome 25asa slide film.

The moors, looking out over the Derbyshire Dales and Peak District provide regular stunning cloudscapes and sunsets and I was lucky enough to see this, one of the most dramatic sunsets I have seen, which reminded me of a Rothko painting. My favourite photographs have been abstract or semi abstract since I was a 14 year old starter so this is one of my very favourites out of the too-many taken since.

