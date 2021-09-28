Rocky Mountain National Park, Colorado, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

This was my first ever landscape photograph in the United States. Coming from the Philippines, there's really not much rugged, rocky peaks over there so seeing this for the first time with my eyes was just unreal. The line of cars entering the park was very long so we were quite stuck in a full stop when I turned to my left and saw the glorious Long's Peak speared by light rays shooting right through the clouds. It felt like a Narnia/Game of Thrones scenes. I was just teared up, I couldn't believe that as a small town boy from the Philippines, living in a very unacknowledged small corner of the world, I would be able to see and photograph a place like the Rocky Mountains.

