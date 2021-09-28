    Search
    Mountain Pass, Near Trashigang, Bhutan

    By Dotty Danforth

    In Bhutan it is easy to feel close to the mountains. The peaks are high and surrounded by other peaks, often with those barely visible in the clouds. This day the tour I was with was on its way to a festival the eastern area of Bhutan near Trashigang. Travel was over rough and wet roads because of a recent rainfall. I was entranced by the multi-colored umbrellas perched alone on the side of the mountain and the clouds cascading down the slope of one and wrapping the peaks of others. A single tree covered ravine reflected the warmth of the sun on this cloudy day.

