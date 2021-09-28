Mountain Pass, Near Trashigang, Bhutan

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

In Bhutan it is easy to feel close to the mountains. The peaks are high and surrounded by other peaks, often with those barely visible in the clouds. This day the tour I was with was on its way to a festival the eastern area of Bhutan near Trashigang. Travel was over rough and wet roads because of a recent rainfall. I was entranced by the multi-colored umbrellas perched alone on the side of the mountain and the clouds cascading down the slope of one and wrapping the peaks of others. A single tree covered ravine reflected the warmth of the sun on this cloudy day.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now