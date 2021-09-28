Middle Fork Snoqualmie River, WA, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

Just made a quick trip on a late spring day to the Middle Fork Soqualmie River in North Bend, WA not too far from my home. It's a beautiful area with easy access with many trails along the way.

As I was driving down the road, the thick, low clouds started to burn off as the sun continued to rise, casting some beautiful light on the fresh spring greens of the alders and aspens in the forest beside the river, as well as illuminating those clouds, creating this magical scene I was fortunate to capture as I quickly pulled over and set up my tripod. A scene I won't soon forget.

