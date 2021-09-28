Giants Causeway, Northern Ireland

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

The Giants Causeway is situated on the beautiful north coast of N.Ireland in an area of outstanding natural beauty. The Giants Causeway is a designated world heritage site and is visited by thousands of tourists from all over the world every year. I am very lucky that I live only a short drive away from the causeway so can photograph it throughout the year and capture the light in the different seasons.

This particular image was captured in late May 2019 at the start of the pandemic so the whole country was in lockdown. This gave me the opportunity to visit the causeway when it was almost empty and void of humans. Usually, the 60 million-year-old basalt columns are swarming with tourists making it very difficult to photograph without someone getting in the way of your composition. On this occasion, it had been raining most of the day but had stopped when I arrived and had the causeway all to myself.

It was still cloudy but just before sunset, the sun broke through the clouds with amazing sun rays shooting through with some wonderful colours in the sky. The basalt columns were still wet from the rain making for a good and more interesting foreground. I had my camera set up on my Gitzo tripod so was able to take a longer exposure giving some movement to the sea. I took a number of shots from different locations and angles but I liked this overall image the best as I was able to get lower down and closer to the basalt columns giving a better composition.

