Austvagoya in Vagan Municipality, Lofoten, Norway

THE CHAPEL. The winter evening are getting blue. The lonely chapel at Sildpollnes are shining yellow from the headlights. The surroundings are impressive with the dark Austnesfjord, towering mountains and the lights from the houses from the tiny villages of Laupstad and Liland. This is truly one of the greatest and most beautiful scenery in Lofoten, Nordland county in Norway. On the right side you can see the foothill from the tallest mountain in Lofoten, the peak of Higravstind which rise nearly 1200 meter above sea level. The Austnesfjord are well known for the scenery and many people think it is the most stunning fjord in the hole country. This scenery are visible for those who came driving along the road which runs besides the fjord. Perhaps the landscape at Austnesfjord and many others places in Lofoten are at the most spectacular at winter time. I have been here in every season and the winter landscape in Lofoten must be experience to believe, it is almost like a fairytale.

The Sildpollnes chapel was build as a praying house in 1891. It become a chapel in the early 1960s. Many tourist and photographers has been taken pictures of the chapel along the E10 road. Many fisherman who lives in the villages around the fjord, has been using this chapel.

The Austnesfjord are a arm of the big Vestfjorden, a fjord with a reputation of large amounts of cod. Every winter fisherman from the Lofoten area are fishing cod on Vestfjorden. The cod came from the sea of Barents in the far northeast to spawn in Vestfjorden. The amount of cod has been high the last years and most of the fisherman have been very satisfied the catching. The price of the cod have been quite high and the fishermen have earned a lot of money. They deserve every penny because it is a really hard work to be a fisherman. Most of the cod is hanged on wooden racks for drying. Afterwards the fish are being sold to Italy and Portugal. Some of the best cods goes to restaurants and hotels

