Arches National Park, Moab, Utah, USA

After spending a couple of days in the Moab, Utah area, we were heading into Colorado and decided to spend some time in Arches National Park on our way out. It was last August and we knew there would be crowds so we got there early and shortly after we entered the park we came upon this view at around 8:30 am. It's very near the Courthouse Towers in the park, but we never found the name of this structure. I knew that the sun rising over the tower and the great clouds would make a good photo and couldn't wait to get home to process it. It's a single image HDR processed with Aurora HDR since the exposure of the sky made the foreground unusable. That explains the slight haloing along the edges of the tower, but I think the overall effect of the photo is a good one nonetheless.

