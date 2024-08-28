Portland Bill, Dorset, England

Chesil Bank, also known as Chesil Beach, is located on the south coast of England in the county of Dorset. It is a pebble beach approximately 18 miles long and stretches northwest from Portland to West Bay. For much of its length, it is separated from the mainland by an area of saline water called the Fleet Lagoon.

Chesil Beach also forms a tombolo linking Portland to the mainland. A tombolo is a deposition landform that connects an island to the mainland or another island by a narrow strip of sand or gravel called a spit or bar. The word "tombolo" comes from the Italian word tombolo, which means "pillow" or "cushion. At the southern end, the pebbles are fist-sized, while at West Bay, they are pea gravel.

The Fleet Lagoon is an area of shallow, saline water between Chesil Beach and the mainland. It is 13km long, and its width varies from 900 metres in Littlesea to just 65 metres in the Narrows. The deepest part is 4-5 metres deep, but all of the mid and upper Fleet are less than 2 metres deep.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Download all new issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all back issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all new issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download all back issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Create your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• Your pictures stay attached to your Personal Portfolio Page forever

• Your published pictures are shared with over 300,000 members and followers

• Your shared pictures are tagged on Instagram

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now