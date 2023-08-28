River Mersey, New Brighton, Wirral, England

This image was produced during a day out walking along the promenade at New Brighton on the Wirral in the United Kingdom. It was during September when the last of the summer weather was just starting to disappear, and Autumn was beginning. This time of year gives you better cloud formations, and the tides are more aggressive, allowing you to get good long-exposure shots across the breakwater rocks.

It was an overcast, dull day with smatterings of cloud break, which made capturing the right light challenging, so I decided to go with a slightly higher ISO than normal for a long exposure shot. I set up my tripod on the beach and embedded the legs into the sand to give the stability needed for the image. I also had to hold the camera straps as the wind fluctuated from a breeze to strong gusts.

