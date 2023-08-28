Pors Scaff, Cotes d’Armor, Brittany, France

Pors Scaff is a small cove located near the town of Plougrescant in the department of Côtes-d'Armor, northern Brittany. Here, you will not find high cliffs, nor sandy beaches but a fairly flat coast composed of pebble beaches, rock formations that soar towards the sky and many rocks that barely emerge from the water's surface. It is an amazing place in many ways, but perhaps the most striking feature is the difference between the high and low tide landscape. When the sea retreats, it gives way to a chaos of rocks, giving you the impression of being transported to another planet.

The pebble beach is oriented to the West, making Pors Scaff an ideal place for sunsets, especially with these rocky needles as a photographic subject. Access is very simple since a parking area is a few meters from the beach.

This photo was taken in August 2022 at ebb tide, in the middle of the rocks that were covered less than an hour before by the sea. The sun was already at horizon level, and the sea was very calm. So, I opted for a 10-second exposure to smooth the water as much as possible. I also had to make a 1.6sec exposure to recover some detail in the sky, which was highly overexposed with the 10-sec exposure and mixed the 2 in Photoshop. GND was not, in my opinion, the best option when the subject is superimposed with the sky. Since I only have a circular GND that does not allow precise positioning of it, it was my only alternative.

After taking this picture, I slept for a few hours in my car. But it proved difficult because of the moonlight, so I decided to take a few more pictures at low tide with the moon as the only light source. At that time, I really felt like I was on another planet.

