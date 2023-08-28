Merriman Falls, Lake Quinalt, Grays Harbor Country, WA, USA

The Olympic Peninsula and Olympic National Park are incredibly diverse, beautiful and photogenic. One may discover everything from beach to temperate rainforest to rugged mountain terrain, sometimes in a single day! Depending on the season, one might endure seemingly endless rain and fog or be blessed with clear skies and warm sunshine, so preparedness packing is a must.

On this particular evening, I was returning to a location in the Quinault Rain Forest that I had attempted to photograph on a previous trip in a driving rain. Dissatisfied with my results from that outing, I had set a goal to come back to this particular spot - Merriman Falls.

I decided to try an evening shoot, with the early morning of the next day available as a backup in case I didn't get what I was hoping for. I spent well over an hour surveying different angles and composition opportunities while waiting for the light to soften.

The falls are separated into two distinct parts by a large rockfall and large moss-covered logs, making a continuous shot encompassing the entire falls challenging. I finally settled on a perspective that allowed the viewer's eye to travel from the outlet pool at my feet over the jumbled array of boulders and fern and moss-covered logs up the waterfall to its origin.

The setting sun cooperated by softly illuminating the rainforest backdrop in golden light hues. After shooting a few practice frames to zero in my exposure and focus, I waited for just the right light and captured this image. Satisfied with the shot I had, I returned to the Quinault Lodge, where I was staying and watched a beautiful sunset over Lake Quinault. It was a very special Olympic Peninsula evening.

