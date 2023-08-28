Mazama, Okanogan County, USA

This picture features Liberty Bell Mountain in the North Cascades of Washington State. Liberty Bell Mountain, with an elevation of 7,720 ft, is a uniquely stunning mountain and a world-class climbing destination. The Liberty Bell Crack climbing route is listed in the book "The 50 Classic Climbs of North America."

The Washington Pass Overlook, with an altitude of 5,477 ft, was strategically built to offer this magnificent view of Liberty Bell Mountain and other spires within the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest.

After a hike to an alpine lake earlier in the day, I decided to visit the Washington Pass Overlook, hunting for a picture of Liberty Bell in the early evening sidelight. The light was just right as it crossed the frame from west to east, lighting the protruding edges of the mountain. The deep blue skies added to the mood. There was still a fair amount of snow, but the clouds were not to my liking. I began experimenting with different stops of ND filters, settling in what I believe was a 13-stop combination. This is one of the pictures of that shoot. This picture is a 241-second exposure. Due to the tricky angle of the late light, pictures from this location seldom work at sunset.

