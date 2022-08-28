Whakatane Heads, New Zealand

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

I like to have a good walk before going to work and during winter, sunrise and the golden hour coincides perfectly with my walk. On the morning this image was taken, the sky was perfectly clear and although it was cool, there was no wind. I decided to take my camera and a lightweight tripod with me on my morning walk. I was hoan image of the three small rocky outcrops at the mouth of the Whakatane River, aligned with Moutohora Island which is located about 9km out to sea.

The sky was lightening as I reached the mouth of the river. Because I know the area well, it didn't take me long to find the right spot to set up my tripod. I wanted the four islands to be silhouetted against a pastel sky. I set an ISO of 400 and used an exposure of 13 seconds to smooth out the movement of the water in the river. I rushed home and headed to work once I'd taken several images. Later that evening, I downloaded them and processed them. I was thrilled with the colours and balance in this image. It captured the peace and calm that I had experienced that morning.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

