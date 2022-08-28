Geelong, Victoria, Australia

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

An eerie mist and fog covers Corio Bay and the Geelong Waterfront at dawn.

A rather peculiar Spring morning when a very thick fog blanketed the the Geelong CBD, the waterfront and even the whole of Corio Bay. We will often get fog in the Barrabool Hills and the low lying area surrounding Geelong, but it is peculiar to get it settle over the bay like this and linger most of the day too.

Geelong is my hometown and offers many photos opportunities and locations both in the CBD, the waterfront, along the Barwon River, amid surrounding hills and countryside and is the gateway to the Great Ocean Road, The Surfcoast and The Bellarine Peninsula.

I can go to any of these locations mentioned above and different times of the day, different times of the year and they will present very scenarios and tell totally different stories.

