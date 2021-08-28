Lake Michigan, Door County, Wisconsin, USA

TAKE PART • WIN $100 Upload Your Picture

Picture Story

Every day is different on Lake Michigan. The water can have big waves and be rough one day and calm and be smooth the next day. In the morning during the summer, it is not uncommon to find fog over the water. These foggy mornings are my favorite. Unfortunately, when the sun rises, the fog quickly burns off.

When on vacation with my family, I like to get up early to take photos as the sun rises. I can take photos during this magic time and get back to my family before they wake up. Later in the day, my family usually joins me for the sunset. By the end of the day I am bit tired, but it is worth it see the beauty of the rising sun.

