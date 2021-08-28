Delicate Arch, Arches National Park, Moab, Utah, USA

TAKE PART • WIN $100 Upload Your Picture

My heart has seemingly ached to feel the desire of something new. New beginnings, new people, new places. The urge to travel has burned inside of my core for the entirety of my life. In 2020 I visited Moab, Utah and hiked throughout the beautiful rock formations known as Arches National Park. My whole life, I have sought out an adrenaline rush. From the world's tallest slingshot, to one hundred feet below the ocean's surface in a submarine - I have longed for the sensation that makes a human feel most alive. When your life is in the most fragile position it can face, in the palm of destiny itself - life or death. Oddly enough, I have always been afraid of heights.

The hike to the Delicate Arch is roughly 1.5 miles long with an elevation of 480 ft. For your less than averagely fit person with asthma and height-anxiety, this was not an easy journey for myself. People of all places travel to Utah to visit this park, with this specific arch being the face of inspiration. The feeling that embraced my soul when stepping foot on the ground directly in the path of this arch is nearly indescribable. A sight worth more than a measly 250 words and way more than one photograph. The arch covers the horizon and spans across the sky, while hundreds of people surround it with their cameras extracted; they look like ants in comparison. In this moment, hundreds of feet above ground, I have never felt more scared, yet more alive than ever before.

