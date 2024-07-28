Snowdonia, Llanberis, North Wales

The area of Snowdonia in North Wales, or Eryri as it is now called, as well as being where Sir Edmund Hillary and his team practised for their ascent of Everest, is also where large quantities of slate have been mined. Indeed, the mountain to the left of this photo and just out of view, Elidir, not only has been mined heavily but also contains a large hydroelectric power station.

Using off-peak spare electricity capacity, water is pumped from Llyn Padarn (a lake in the Llanberis Valley) up to Marchlyn Mawr, a lake some 636 meters above sea level. At times of peak electricity demand, the six turbines within the mountain are capable of generating a staggering total of 1,320 MW of power in just 12 seconds.

The solitary tree in this photo, to me, symbolises the juxtaposition between the industrial history of Snowdonia and its innate and captivating beauty. Snow-capped mountains (Snowdon is on the right in the distance) from which large quantities of slate have been mined and where one of Europe's largest 'Pump storage' systems resides hidden from view. The conditions for taking the photo on a short walk in the late afternoon were nearly perfect. Yet the tree looked forlorn, perhaps aware of the history both nearby and deep below its roots.

