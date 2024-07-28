Ridgeline Lone Tree, Boulder, Colorado, USA

One early morning, while driving to another one of my favorite local sunrise spots, I noticed this scene coming together. This is just south of my house and is one my favorite ridge lines and lone trees that often stands out with a great silhouette against the dawn sky.

The light and clouds over the ridge were just spectacular, so I quickly switched to my XF100-400mm lens and composed this shot. The sun's first rays began to peek over the horizon, casting a golden glow that illuminated the landscape. The clouds, tinged with pink and orange, created a perfect backdrop for the lone tree on the ridge.

After taking several shots, I put my camera down and simply enjoyed the scene. Sometimes, it's not just about capturing the perfect shot but also about experiencing the moment. Satisfied I had a good start to the morning, I quickly headed to my intended spot and was promptly disappointed with the changing light. Lesson? Always be flexible and learn to live in the moment.

