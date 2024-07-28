Dead Tree, Pico Ruivo, Madeira, Portugal

The dead trees on the slopes of Madeira still bear witness to the forest fires in 2016, which destroyed vast parts of the island. Nature seems to be slowly recovering from this disaster, impressing hikers and photographers alike with fascinating and mystical landscapes.

Pico Ruivo is the highest mountain on the island and a well-known spot for photographers. The picture was taken during sunrise at Pico Ruivo, Madeira, in 2021. I tried to make a photograph that differs a little bit from the classical view of that spot. Therefore, I tried to concentrate on the tree itself, using a larger focal length than usual. To separate the tree from the mountains in the background, you need mist, and I waited for the sunset, hoping that the rising sun would drive some mist to the top of Pico Ruivo. And I was lucky, as you can see.

The hike to the spot is easy, but you have to get up early and drive up to the parking place for visitors in that area. The sun came up, and the landscape was not only filled with mist. It was plunged into a sea of pastel colours, from yellow to orange and pink. It was a great view, and I shared the spot with another photographer who was up early this morning. Later, we showed each other our pictures. It always fascinates me when two people photograph in the same place at the same time and yet produce completely different images.

The conditions were great that morning, and I really loved the atmosphere of this place and the fine lines the tree was drawing.

