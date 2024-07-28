Torres del Paine National Park, Puerto Natales, Chile

I got this picture in 2016, during my stay at Torres del Paine National Park in Chile.

The image was taken at Laguna Azul (Blue Lagoon). In the foreground, an old big tree can be seen, and in the back, amid some clouds, the 'Torres'. This was during the summer season (February).

The image did not have much editing. I used an NGD filter.

