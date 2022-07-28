Asfjellet, Levanger Municipality, Trondelag, Norway

There was a splendid night which I never gonna forget. I was standing on a small bridge above a small stream between Sagtjønna and Stamnåstjønna, two minor lakes on Åsfjellet in Levanger, Trøndelag county in the middle of Norway. This was in the middle of the night and the fog lays like a carpet on the marshland and the widely scattered forest of old pine trees. Soon the morning sun would arrive and drift the fog away. I took many pictures just to make sure that i would catch the right mood. The moment was fabulous and the fog makes it magical.

I often visit this place at all seasons, but it is the summer morning glory that I will remember as the most memorable. It was very quiet, not a single move in the vegetation. That made it more special until the silence become disturb by a high scream from two cranes who was standing at the lake not far away from me. The scream was very magical and makes me almost scared. This place lays just a few kilometers from the end of the road on Åsfjellet. It goes a small trail from the parking place there you can follow and walk against trees with a atmosphere of its own. After fifteen minutes of hiking, you will reach the bridge there I was standing and enjoyed the fog on the marshland.

At Isfjellet you will find several great spots of wild nature. But sadly enough, much of the forest has been logged by monstrous machine. There are not many pockets of old forest left, unfortunately. However, there are a lot of small, idyllic lakes and tarns in this area. You can try to catch trouts because the fish use to bite regularly. I think the summer is the best season to explore Åsfjellet. You can follow a numbers of trails and paths to get into the center of this area without getting tired. The landscape characterizes by forest, wooden hills and tiny mountains. One of these mountains are Stokkvola, which is the tallest one, reaching 550

